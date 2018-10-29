Heath Hembree Pumped For Red Sox White House Visit: ‘I F–k With Trump’

If the Boston Red Sox indeed are invited to the White House, you can bank on Heath Hembree making the trip.

After his team won the World Series on Sunday night, Hembree was asked if he was looking forward to an eventual White House visit. And, well, let’s just say the Red Sox reliever is fired up about the chance to meet United States President Donald Trump.

“I f–k with Trump,” Hembree said, via TMZ Sports. When asked what he likes about Trump, Hembree replied “everything.”

Check this out:

Of course, championship teams visiting the White House is no guarantee these days. The Golden State Warriors were not invited after winning the 2017 NBA championship, and the Philadelphia Eagles famously were “disinvited” from celebrating their Super Bowl championship at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Even when teams have visited the White House, many players have elected to stay home.

As for the Red Sox, neither team owner John Henry nor manager Alex Cora offered much clarity on the subject after Sunday’s game at Dodger Stadium. As it stands right now, Boston still hasn’t been invited by Trump — though that hardly means an invite isn’t coming.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images