Here Are Updated Timetables On Sony Michel, Rob Gronkowski, Per Report

The New England Patriots’ banged-up offense may not stay that way for long.

Patriots running back Sony Michel and tight end Rob Gronkowski both were absent from practice Wednesday due to knee and back injuries, respectively.

But The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride provided positive updates on both players’ injury fronts: Michel is expected to miss “a week or two” of game action, while Gronkowski has “a shot” to play in Monday night’s game against the Bills in Buffalo, per McBride’s source.

Michel’s initial prognosis seemed more dire after he awkwardly twisted his knee in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears and was carted to the locker room moments later. But an MRI on Monday reportedly revealed no structural damage to Michel’s knee, meaning the rookie running back’s injury likely isn’t long-term.

It does sound like Michel won’t play Monday night in Buffalo, however, leaving the Patriots with just James White and Kenjon Barner in their depleted backfield. New England will host the Green Bay Packers on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9 and visit the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 before taking a bye in Week 11.

Gronkowski didn’t travel with the team to Chicago last Sunday, but his back injury isn’t believed to be serious, either. The All-Pro tight end grew up just outside Buffalo in Williamsville, N.Y., so he’ll likely do everything he can do get healthy for Monday night’s homecoming game.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images