Here’s Finished Red Sox Playoff Mural In All Its Glory At Fenway Park

Damage, as you know by now, is done.

And so, too, is the Boston Red Sox playoff mural on the Fenway Park concourse.

Before the start of the playoffs, the Red Sox erected a mural featuring photos from each of the team’s 108 regular season wins. But there were 11 empty spots at the end of the collage — one for each win necessary to win a World Series championship.

So, without further ado, here’s the finished product:

Something tells us the playoff mural will be a staple of postseason runs to come.

The Red Sox, of course, are rolling through the streets of Boston on Wednesday, celebrating their World Series championship with a duckboat parade. The celebration already has proven to be an absolutely highlight factory.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images