Here’s What Nick Wright Found ‘Jarring’ About Kyrie Irving vs. Thunder

“Why take the ball out of Kyrie Irving’s hands with the game on the line?”

If you were wondering that Thursday night, you’re not alone.

FOX Sports’ Nick Wright found it odd Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens called time out when Irving had the ball with just 34 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of tie game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Stevens then drew up a play for Marcus Morris, who drained a three-pointer to give the Celtics a lead they wouldn’t relinquish en route to their 101-95 win.

Wright believes Stevens’ decision might represent an omen for Irving’s future with the Celtics.

"Tie game, 40 seconds left. Kyrie gets the ball. Dribbles right in front of the Celtics bench. You know what Brad Stevens does? Time out, draws up a play for Marcus Morris. That's jarring. The whole reason you wanted to get Kyrie was for those moments." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/bFPZNY3NRo — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 26, 2018

“But that is jarring,” Wright said. “The whole reason you wanted to get Kyrie was for those moments. You had the ball in his hand, one-on-one iso(lation), (and say) ‘nope that’s not the play we want.’

“If that’s not the play you want, what’s Kyrie’s job? He’s not there for his lock-down defense, he’s not there because he’s a brilliant passer. He’s there for those moments.

“The best coach in basketball this side of Gregg Popovich saw that moment coming and said ‘I want to talk it over.’

“That’s something to watch for in Boston. ”

Irving’s contract will expire next summer, and he’ll be able to leave as an unrestricted free agent at the that time. He has said a number of times recently he plans to re-sign with the Celtics, but basketball and business factors will determine what the star point guard ultimately does.

Suggesting Stevens’ play-call is a signal about the Celtics’ plans for Irving probably is a stretch, considering he’s not playing at peak sharpness following the season-ending knee surgery he underwent in April and his subsequent lengthy recovery period.

But that’s why FOX pays Wright the big bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images