Here’s What Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Told One Other After Patriots Win

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday night was an instant classic at Gillette Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs came to Foxboro with a 5-0 record. But Tom Brady and Co. squeaked out the 43-40 victory for the New England Patriots.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes faced his toughest challenge this season in the Patriots — and he fared well. After a shaky first half, the 23-year-old completed 23 of his 36 passes and threw for 352 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

His stats were somewhat similar to Brady’s. The Patriots QB connected on 24 of his 35 attempts with a touchdown and 340 yards.

The two signal-callers found each other after the game and had a brief conversation. And Mahomes shed light on what was said between the rookie and the veteran.

“He gave me congrats on playing a good game,” Mahomes told the media after the game. “And of course I did the same to him. I just kind of told him ‘good luck for the rest of the season’ and we’re going to go out there and hopefully we can keep playing. And hopefully we might get to see them again.”

Of course, the two teams potentially could square off in an AFC playoff game this winter. And if that happens, Sunday showed us it certainly will be a battle to the very end.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images