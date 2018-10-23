Here’s Who Nomar Garciaparra Believes Will Win The 2018 World Series

Nomar Garciaparra is in a tough spot.

The retired Major League Baseball player is most known for his days playing shortstop for the Boston Red Sox. But he also played three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and currently works as an analyst for SportsNet LA. The Red Sox and the Dodgers, of course, are set to meet Tuesday night in Game 1 of the 2018 World Series.

So, Garciaparra would be forgiven if he refused to make a World Series prediction in order to avoid backlash from a fan base. Alas, the 45-year-old went on L.A.’s 570-AM on Monday and offered his pick.

“I think it’s going to be going to Game 6, and I think the Dodgers can pull it out,” Garciaparra said. “When you look at what the Dodgers have done just to get here, I look at it just over the NLCS especially, the bullpen — as much praise as there was on the Brewers’ bullpen — I really think the Dodgers’ bullpen stepped it up. That was really the story for the Dodgers.

“I know (Cody) Bellinger won series MVP, and not saying he didn’t deserve it, but they just couldn’t give it to the entire Dodger bullpen. They really were the MVP of that NLCS. So I look at that as a big part of this series and don’t get me wrong, the Red Sox have a bullpen, but I think the way the Dodgers bullpen has been, it’s a slight edge.”

Garciaparra likely is emotionally torn over which team to root for in the Fall Classic. But that isn’t keeping him from getting excited for one of the most intriguing World Series matchups in years.

“This is a good dream,” Garciaparra said. “You’ve got two great teams going at it. I think you want to see the two best teams throughout the season playing in the World Series.”

First pitch in Game 1 is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. Boston will send ace left-hander Chris Sale to the mound, while L.A. will counter with its own ace, star lefty Clayton Kershaw.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images