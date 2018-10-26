Here’s Who Will Start World Series Game 4 For Red Sox Vs. Dodgers

Nathan Eovaldi’s relief appearances in Games 1 and 2 of the 2018 World Series evidently won’t prevent him from starting Game 4.

The Red Sox announced Friday before Game 3 against the Dodgers that Eovaldi will start Game 4 on Saturday night in Los Angeles. He’s scheduled to face former Red Sox hurler/Massachusetts native Rich Hill.

The Red Sox just referred to Nathan Eovaldi as "Game 4 starter" in announcing his media availability before today's game. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) October 26, 2018

Eovaldi pitched the eighth inning in each of the series’ first two games in Boston on Tuesday and Wednesday, so the right-hander is slated to work with just two days’ rest between appearances.

It’s important to note, however, that Red Sox manager Alex Cora has kept an open mind with regards to using his starters as relievers throughout the Major League Baseball postseason. Therefore, it’s still possible the Red Sox could use Eovaldi out of the bullpen Friday in Game 3, at which point they’d need someone else to start Saturday in Game 4.

Eovaldi has appeared in five games this postseason — two starts, three relief appearances — and owns a 1.65 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 11 strikeouts to go along with a 2-0 record.

The Red Sox enter Game 3 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium with a 2-0 series lead.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images