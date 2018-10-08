Here’s Why Odell Beckham Jr. Doesn’t Regret Comments Made About Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t backing down.

The New York Giants wide receiver was critical in an ESPN interview in which he didn’t deny his team having a quarterback issue. He also couldn’t give a straight answer when asked if he was happy in New York.

Head coach Pat Shurmur refuted the All-Pro wide receivers comments after his team’s Week 5 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Beckham also addressed the media regarding what he said, and he doesn’t take any of it back.

“I don’t regret anything,” Beckham said via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I don’t regret anything that I said. If it took that for us to come together as a team like we did (Sunday). I can take that every single time.

“It’s been on my heart. And I think all the stuff that was built up inside, it just kinda — it came out in the wrong way. … I’m just excited about the way we pulled together. Like I said, we came up short, but we fought (Sunday).”

Beckham essentially is saying his comments sparked the team to play well against the Panthers — and he might not be wrong. Quarterback Eli Manning played his second best game of the season, totaling 326 yards, while Beckham brought in eight catches for 131 yards and even showed off his arm with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley.

We’ll see if the momentum carries over for New York on Thursday night when it welcomes the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to MetLife Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images