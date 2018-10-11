How Alex Cora Felt About Red Sox Playing ‘New York, New York’ During Celebration

The Boston Red Sox apparently are big fans of Aaron Judge’s taste in music.

The New York Yankees star made a bold decision this past Saturday, blasting Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” after the Bronx Bombers’ Game 2 victory over the Red Sox in the teams’ American League Division Series. Little did Judge know, that would be the last victory of the Yankees’ 2018 season.

Boston put the finishing touches on its division rival Tuesday night, advancing to the American League Championship Series with a 4-3 win over the Yanks in the Bronx. As if having your season end on your home turf wasn’t enough for the Yankees, the Red Sox added insult to injury when they played “New York, New York” as they popped champagne bottles in their clubhouse.

Manager Alex Cora didn’t really think twice about Judge’s stunt, but he hinted that it resonated a bit with his players.

“Not with me, but I know they talk about it,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage of Game 4. “When Dustin brought it up, I said, Well, they know it happened. I don’t know if they took it personal, but it’s just, I don’t know, we played ‘Dirty Water’ at Yankee Stadium, and they would have clinched in Fenway, they would have played ‘Dirty Water’ in their clubhouse.”

Cora also made sure to note how much of a fan of Judge he is, and that the Red Sox’s playful trolling by no means was a direct shot at the Yankees slugger.

“I don’t know, man. He’s a good kid,” Cora said. “He’s a good player, one of the best in the game. He’s one of those guys that can become the face of baseball. From afar, I really enjoy watching him play, not when he’s playing against us. So he’s good for baseball. Nothing personal with him.”

A word of advice for the Houston Astros: it’s probably in your best interest not to provide the Red Sox with any bulletin board material.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK