How Brock Holt Celebrated With Andrew Benintendi After Amazing Game 4 Catch

Andrew Benintendi sent a whole bunch of people to bed happy Wednesday night — most notably his Boston Red Sox teammates.

The Red Sox outfielder went full extension on a diving catch to record the final out of Boston’s 8-6 win over the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park.

It was a huge play, as Houston likely would have tied or won the game if Benintendi didn’t make the catch. As such, teammate Brock Holt felt the need to give his outfielder a special “thank you” after the game-saving play.

To hear Holt talk about Benintendi’s catch, check out the video above from NESN’s “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images