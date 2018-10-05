How James White’s TD Vs. Colts Has Him Climbing Up Patriots Record Books

FOXBORO, Mass — New England Patriots running back James White on Thursday did what he often does, finding the end zone with a receiving touchdown.

And this time, it has him climbing up the record books, while continuing to set the standard in the NFL.

On second and goal with just over 90 seconds to play in the first half, Pats quarterback Tom Brady hit White with a pass just in front of the goal line. White corralled the ball and dove in for the six-yard score, putting New England ahead 21-3 after the extra point.

White’s touchdown was the 16th receiving touchdown of his career, which, as evidenced by the stats below, is worth something in the record books.

16 career receiving TDs for @SweetFeet_White. 2nd-most by a RB in team history.

16 career receiving TDs for James White. 2nd-most by a RB in team history.

Most by a RB in the NFL since 2015.

White now is six touchdowns ahead of Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick, who is second since 2015 with 10.

The Wisconsin product still has some work to do in order to sit atop the Patriots record books. Larry Garron owns the team record with 26.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images