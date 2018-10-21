Ian Kinsler Makes Chris Sale-Inspired Promise If Red Sox Win World Series

With the Boston Red Sox set to begin the World Series on Tuesday, much of the conversation right now is centered around piercings — just as we all predicted.

Chris Sale deadpanned that the stomach illness a week ago that landed him in Massachusetts General Hospital was due to a belly-button ring. That proved to be a joke, one that the Red Sox Twitter account delighted in making light of Sunday afternoon.

But it appears Sale isn’t the only Red Sox player cracking wise about piercings. Sunday afternoon, Sox second baseman Ian Kinsler joked that he would get a nipple piercing if Boston won it all.

#Redsox 2B Ian Kinsler when asked if he would get a belly-button ring like Chris Sale joked that caused his stomach ailment if they win the WS? ‘No, a nipple ring.’ Two, he was asked. Nah, just one,’’ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 21, 2018

Now there’s some incentive to win.

While Kinsler was just joking (we think), it would be pretty funny to see him have to put his money where his mouth is if the Red Sox do win the Fall Classic.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Young/USA TODAY Sports Images