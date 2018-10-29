Impending Free Agent Joe Kelly Voices Desire To Remain With Red Sox

Joe Kelly was thoroughly dominant in the postseason, and likely will fetch quite a haul in the next few months as a result.

The hard-throwing right-hander is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career, and he’s built quite the resume. The 30-year-old has postseason experience with both the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals and also has some of the best stuff in the league. When he’s on, he’s unhittable.

In the beginning of the 2018 season, Kelly was one of the league’s best high-leverage relievers, but he fell into a rut during the middle of the season. He picked things back up in August, but again cratered in September to the point that it felt like him making the postseason roster was a stretch. But Kelly redeemed himself by mowing down one hitter after another in October as the Red Sox claimed the World Series.

Although Kelly is sure to have plenty of suitors in free agency, immediately after Boston clinched the Fall Classic he voiced a desire to remain with the current group of Red Sox.

Pending free agent Joe Kelly: “I love this group of guys. I want to stay right here.” — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 29, 2018

While Kelly may have the desire, it certainly doesn’t mean a return is imminent given the business side of things. But the fact that he’s not itching to leave likely is worth something to the Red Sox before they hit negotiating table.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports