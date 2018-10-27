Injured Sony Michel Returns To Patriots Practice; Two Players Absent

New England Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel returned to practice two days before the team’s Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Michel missed practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday after suffering a knee injury Sunday in the Patriots’ 38-31 win over the Chicago Bears. Michel reportedly suffered no structural damage to his knee and was expected to only miss a game or two. Despite returning to practice, it would be surprising if Michel played Monday against the Bills.

Michel has 95 carries for 422 yards with four touchdowns on the season. He carried the ball four times for 22 yards before injuring his knee in Week 7. Michel also suffered a knee injury in training camp. He has knee issues dating back to high school.

Cornerback Eric Rowe and guard Brian Schwenke missed practice Saturday. Both players are as good as out Week 8.

The Patriots have just James White and Kenjon Barner at running back on their 53-man roster. Running back Kenneth Farrow is on their practice squad.

The Patriots are fine at cornerback and on the offensive line for Monday’s matchup. Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, JC Jackson, Jonathan Jones and Keion Crossen make up the cornerback depth chart and Joe Thuney, Shaq Mason, Ted Karras and Cole Croston play on their interior offensive line.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images