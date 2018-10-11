Is Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Starting To Craft Hart Trophy Campaign?

Patrice Bergeron has been one of the NHL’s best centers for quite some time, and the Boston Bruins star has started the 2018-19 season off with a bang.

Bergeron netted his fourth career hat trick during Boston’s 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday, and has six points in the team’s last two games.

The B’s star widely is known as a great two-way forward, winning the Selke Award a record four times, but is there a chance that a Hart Trophy campaign already is forming for Bergeron early in the season?

Prior to the Bruins’ game against the Edmonton Oilers, NESN’s Dale Arnold, Barry Jaffe, Barry Pederson and Andy Brickley looked back at Bergeron’s hat trick and discussed his start.

See what they had to say in the “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout” video above, presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images