J.D. Martinez Explains Why Red Sox Were So Closely Knit In 2018 Season

It takes more than talent to win a World Series.

As we’ve seen in past Major League Baseball seasons, a roster littered with household names doesn’t always result in a championship. So while the 2018 Boston Red Sox boasted quite a bit of star power, it also featured a necessary intangible in order to win a title: togetherness.

This year’s Red Sox were the textbook definition of a team, and one of their premier players has an idea why they felt more like family than just a ballclub.

“I think it was everyone,” J.D. Martinez told NESN’s Michaela Vernava prior to Wednesday’s championship parade. “Everyone just being so humble. There was no egos — ever. No one ever put themselves first and everybody kind of just pushed for each other. And even when someone was struggling, they were rooting for someone else and doing what they can to get the guy next to them better.”

This notion was on full display after Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Nathan Eovaldi pitched brilliantly in the 18-inning affair, his teammates rallied around him after being tabbed with a heartbreaking loss. There were similar actions toward Ian Kinsler, who had a few costly mishaps in Boston’s only loss in the Fall Classic.

And with the majority of the roster set to return for the 2019 season, the Red Sox will have heaps of chemistry and experience on their side as they look to win back-to-back championships.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports