J.D. Martinez Honored With Hank Aaron Award Before World Series Game 3

What a year it’s been for J.D. Martinez.

The 2018 All-Star nearly took home the American League’s Triple Crown in his first season with the Boston Red Sox, posting a .330 batting average to go along with 43 home runs and 130 RBIs. As such, it didn’t come as much of a surprise Friday when Martinez was named this year’s recipient of the Hank Aaron Award in the AL.

.@JDMartinez14, @ChristianYelich take home the 2018 Hank Aaron Award for best offensive performers in AL, NL. pic.twitter.com/JQ4qrPVMLF — MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2018

Martinez’s 130 RBIs served as a career-high, and he also set a new Red Sox franchise record for the most home runs in a first season with Boston. His stellar season has continued in the playoffs, as he currently boasts a .333 average with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 12 postseason games entering Friday.

And if the Red Sox can earn two more victories over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Martinez will cap off his incredible year with a World Series championship.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports