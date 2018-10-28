Jake DeBrusk Believes Bruins ‘Weren’t Clicking’ In Shutout Loss To Canadiens

The Boston Bruins couldn’t get anything going Saturday night at TD Garden.

The B’s weren’t able to extend their win streak to three as they suffered their first home loss of the season at the hands of the Canadiens. Montreal controlled play from start to finish in the Original Six matchup en route to a 3-0 win.

After the game, Jake DeBrusk lamented the Bruins’ inability to generate scoring chances among other shortcomings. To hear from DeBrusk, as well as Tuukka Rask and Patrice Bergeron, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.