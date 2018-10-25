Jalen Ramsey Believes Red Sox Have ‘The GOAT,’ Will Win World Series

Jalen Ramsey is a straight shooter.

The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback never has been one to stay tight-lipped and he rarely minces words. So when asked to make his pick for the 2018 World Series, Ramsey didn’t try to dress up his answer. Instead, he kept it short and sweet.

As Ramsey mentioned, he and Mookie Betts go way back to their youth football days. As such, the 2017 All-Pro has kept tabs on his old pal and fellow Jordan athlete’s career.

Given the city Betts plays for coupled with his ties to Ramsey, he could be faced with quite the fandom predicament if the New England Patriots and Jaguars square off in the NFL playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports