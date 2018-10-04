Jalen Ramsey Fires Shot At ‘Return Specialist’ Tyreek Hill Ahead Of Jaguars-Chiefs

Stop the presses: Jalen Ramsey has resumed trash-talking the league’s best receivers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback made waves all of offseason by taking shots at a number of NFL players, from Rob Gronkowski to Joe Flacco. While the Florida State product has been relatively quiet since the season started, he fired up his shade machine Thursday when he was asked about his team’s upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs and receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill has grabbed 23 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns through four games, but Ramsey, naturally, didn’t seem impressed by the speedy receiver who he dubs a “return specialist.”

“I don’t like how whoever has made it a matchup of me against Tyreek,” Ramsey said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s good for what he does for their team. He made All Pro as a return specialist, let’s get that right, as a return specialist his rookie year. He went to two Pro Bowls as a return specialist, a return specialist. Two years, I made All Pro at my position, as a corner, went to the Pro Bowl as a corner. So it’s not a wide receiver versus corner matchup so we can get that out of the way off the bat.”

This comes one day after Hill took a small shot at Ramsey during his media session.

“He think high of himself,” Hill said, via ESPN. “He’s all right, I guess. I can’t wait to line up against him. I hope he presses me.”

Sunday can’t come soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images