Jalen Ramsey Returns Fire, Responds To Stephon Gilmore’s ‘Zone Guy’ Diss

You didn’t think Jalen Ramsey was going to keep quiet after he was ribbed by a fellow cornerback, did you?

New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore recently took somewhat of an unexpected shot at Ramsey, noting it’s easy for the Jacksonville Jaguars star to talk trash since he plays a lot of zone, whereas Gilmore typically is tasked with playing man-to-man.

Well, Ramsey decided to fire back Thursday, and the 23-year-old couldn’t help but remind Gilmore of a certain accolade he took home last season.

“A couple people have been saying something about it. I mean, we know that’s the furthest from the truth,” Ramsey said, as captured by the Associated Press’ Mark Long. “I’m gonna continue to do what the team asks me to do, either man or zone. Maybe he should try it, I was All-Pro.

“I never understood why somebody on the same side of the ball would hate on another guy. Usually we’re going against the opponent. But maybe I’m a threat or something. Really, I don’t know. Maybe I’m a threat or something, I really don’t know. It was weird to me. It’s lame, corny, but it’s him though.”

Ramsey does make one valid point. The Florida State product has had no shortage of verbal wars through his first two-plus seasons in the NFL, but they’ve typically been against opposing offensive players. But cornerback is a prideful position, so one can understand why Gilmore made the “zone guy” comment.

Either way, the Patriots and Jaguars slowly but surely are forming a bit of a rivalry, which very well could receive its next chapter come playoff time.

