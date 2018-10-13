Jaylen Brown Reveals Which Celtic Teammate Drives Him Craziest

The Boston Celtics feature a number of different personalties on their roster.

There’s Kyrie Irving, the free thinker. Jayson Tatum, the silent assassin and who can forget Guerschon Yabusele, the dancing bear.

And then there’s Marcus Smart.

Smart brings an unmatched energy every time he takes the court, which apparently even bodes true in a practice setting.

Jaylen Brown, speaking at MIT, asked which Celtics player drives him the craziest. Without hesitation: “Marcus Smart.” “Today in practice he hit me with an elbow — and he was on offense. And I just subbed out.” pic.twitter.com/nFq2I0bm7a — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) October 12, 2018

Textbook Marcus Smart.

While Smart might drive Brown and other members of the Celtics crazy from time to time, he’s the type of player any team would want on its roster. Boston certainly felt this way over the summer when it inked the pesky guard to a four-year, $52 million deal.

Now, Smart will spearhead the Marcus Morris-coined “Bench With Attitude,” which will be a great asset for the C’s as they aim to fulfill their NBA Finals aspirations this season.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports