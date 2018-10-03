Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Has Unlimited Potential, Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue Belives

The limit is the sky for Jayson Tatum, according to someone familiar with the facts of NBA life.

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue on Tuesday described the Boston Celtics forward’s potential as infinite, especially on the offensive end. Lue based his conclusion on the strides Tatum took during his impressive rookie season and the work the 20-year-old put in during his first offseason as a professional player.

“I don’t see a ceiling right now,” Lue told reporters prior to the Celtics’ preseason win over the Cavs, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “I think coming in and playing the way he did and getting experience in the playoffs and taking that next step (was big), and this summer working with Kobe Bryant on his footwork and post skills.

Lue continued praising Tatum by comparing him to one of his former players, Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving.

“He has no offensive weakness,” Lue said. “He’s a lot like Kyrie Irving offensively, in that he can do everything. He’s going to continue to get better, continue to mature. He’ll be able to shoot on top of guys. But there’s no ceiling for him right now.”

Tatum averaged 13.9 points, 1.6 assists and five rebounds over 80 regular-season games and put up better numbers in the playoffs during his stellar rookie campaign.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge detailed Tatum’s offseason improvements Thursday during his appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich Show.” Lue joins Ainge and Celtics fans around the world in expecting big things from Tatum this season and beyond.

