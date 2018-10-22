Jayson Tatum Tight-Lipped On What Kobe Bryant Taught Celtics Forward

It’s no secret Jayson Tatum and Kobe Bryant worked out together in the offseason.

But if you ask the Boston Celtics forward what the NBA legend specifically helped Tatum develop and the areas of his game he worked on, you won’t get much of answer.

The 20-year-old shined in Boston’s 103-101 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Tatum had a team-high 24 points and was clutch in the final seconds at Madison Square Garden. His performance caught the eyes of fans and media alike.

And after the game, one reporter wondered if Bryant’s influence played a part in Tatum’s development this year.

Reporter: “What have you learned from Kobe during your trainings with him this past summer?”

Tatum: “I learned a lot.”

Reporter: Which part of your game did he want you to develop?”

Tatum: “It’s a secret.”

Whatever the two worked on clearly has worked as the second-year forward is looking like a seasoned veteran on the court.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images