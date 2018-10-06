Jimmy Butler Rumors: T-Wolves Want This Player From Clippers In Possible Trade

Another day, another Jimmy Butler rumor.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard, as you might have heard, wants out ASAP. Butler has made it clear he wants to be traded before the start of the regular season, and multiple NBA teams reportedly are pursuing a deal for the 29-year-old.

One of those teams is the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes. The T-Wolves have talked about a trade with the Clippers, but one Los Angeles player has remained a sticking point.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers have had ongoing discussions about a trade centered around All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Haynes wrote Friday. “The Timberwolves’ asking price has been deemed too high thus far, with multiple players and picks being requested, sources said.

“In any deal with the Clippers, Minnesota would prefer to acquire forward Tobias Harris, sources said. Various trade packages have been proposed on both sides, but the Clippers do not intend to trade Harris, sources said.”

Haynes added that Minnesota hasn’t “fully engaged” in trade talks with the Clippers, who are one of Butler’s preferred targets.

With the NBA season scheduled to begin Oct. 16, we probably should expect the Timberwolves to resolve the Butler situation sooner, rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images