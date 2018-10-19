Josh Gordon Believes Minor Chemistry Issues With Tom Brady Are Fixed

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Josh Gordon experiment seems to be going swimmingly with the New England Patriots one month into their union.

Gordon already has taken on a starting share of snaps, and he has nine catches for 124 yards with a touchdown in just three games.

But things weren’t perfect Sunday night between Gordon and Tom Brady in the Patriots’ 43-40 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. There appeared to be miscommunication between Brady and Gordon on two back-shoulder throws early in the game. Brady showed confidence in Gordon by continuing to go back to the talented 6-foot-3, 225-pound receiver, so there clearly were no hard feelings between the QB and wideout.

Those minor chemistry issues might have been solved as the Patriots prepare for the Chicago Bears this week, however.

“I think that comes with more experience with Tom and knowing certain situations and certain looks,” Gordon said Friday. “But moving forward, I think we got a good grasp on that right now, and (if the) opportunity presents itself, I think we can take advantage of it this time.”

Brady concurred.

“Yeah, I think it’s a lot of playing together and I think over a long period of time and I think the longer you play with guys, you just learn body language and they know when to expect it and look,” Brady said Friday. “I think those plays — I think timing and accuracy are important on all those ones. So I’ve just got to do a better job giving him opportunities to catch them. I think he’s got great hands. He’s got a great awareness and feel. I’m just so impressed with how he’s come in and learned everything and the role that he’s taken on. So I’ve got to do a better job of putting the ball in his position where he can just go up and make the play.”

Gordon provided more good news Friday about the hamstring injury that has limited him in practice since being acquired by the Cleveland Browns in a trade.

“Feels great to open up again, knowing you’re at full strength, full speed,” Gordon said. “Started to do more, be a part more and show what you can do. It’s been a process, and it’s been trusting the strength staff, the training staff here and the coaches getting me involved and keeping me safe. It’s been a great process so far.”

Gordon also said his rehabilitation off the field has been “going great.” Gordon’s on-field time has been limited by mental health and substance-abuse issues since being drafted in 2012.

With his off-field issues in check, Gordon has been able to dedicate time to mastering the Patriots’ offensive playbook, which in turn allowed him to take on a much bigger role in Week 6.

“I think just the coaches are just trusting me a little bit more day by day,” Gordon said. “I guess seeing that I’m learning the offense a little bit better, seeing as though I think I’m figuring out what I’m supposed to do a lot better, they felt as though I was good enough for me to be put in the game to know what to do. Grateful for that.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hinted this week that Gordon’s role will continue to expand. We’ll see how that bears out Sunday when the Patriots travel to Chicago.

