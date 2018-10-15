Josh Gordon Injury: Patriots WR Leaves Game Vs. Chiefs, Returns To Bench

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots dodged an injury bullet Sunday night.

Josh Gordon hit the ground hard after Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson tackled the wide receiver as he was attempting to catch a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady.

Gordon entered the blue medical tent, causing some panic throughout Gillette Stadium. But he was back on the bench after just a few minutes.

Josh Gordon is out of the tent and back on the bench. Just got a fist bump from Julian Edelman. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 15, 2018

The good news got better at the start of the second half:

Josh Gordon is back on the field. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 15, 2018

Gordon has become a reliable target for Brady since being traded to New England in September, so Pats nation now can breathe easy knowing the star wideout is OK.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images