Patriots’ Josh Gordon On Field For Opening Drive After Discipline Rumors

No one ever really knows what Bill Belichick has up his sleeve.

Ahead of the New England Patriots’ Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, rumors swirled that wide receiver Josh Gordon would be disciplined due to tardiness. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted Gordon likely wouldn’t be on the field “for about a quarter.”

But once Tom Brady and Co. took the field for their opening drive. No. 10 wasn’t on the sidelines.

So much for Josh Gordon’s temporary benching. He was in the field for the opening snap. Cordarrelle Patterson also lined up at running back on the play and took a handoff out of the I. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 30, 2018

Of course, Belichick still could elect to keep Gordon out at any point during the game. But having the wide receiver on the gridiron to begin the game certainly raises questions to any earlier reports.

Well played, Bill.

