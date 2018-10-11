Julian Edelman Believes Josh Gordon Can Be ‘Really Big Piece’ For Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Julian Edelman has high hopes for fellow New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Gordon has impressed since joining the Patriots via trade last month, and Edelman believes the former All-Pro will flourish as he continues to learn New England’s system.

“Dude works hard,” Edelman said Thursday. “Great teammate. I really think he could be a really big piece of us, and it’s exciting to be around him. He loves football, you can tell.”

Gordon contributed in multiple areas in his Patriots debut two weeks ago, catching two passes on two targets for 32 yards while also drawing a third-down penalty and delivering a key block on a James White touchdown run in a 38-7 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Last Thursday, he hauled in a 34-yard touchdown pass in a 38-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts — the 500th of quarterback Tom Brady’s career.

“That tells you the kind of confidence I have in a really short period of time,” Brady said after the game. “You know, he’s earned it, and (I was) happy to see him make that play.”

Gordon, who previously starred for the Cleveland Browns before substance abuse issues derailed his career, has totaled four catches on six targets for 82 yards and touchdown through two games as a Patriot. It’s clear he’s still adjusting to the offense, too, as not being on the same page as Brady resulted in two incompletions against the Colts.

“He works hard, he knows his stuff, and it’s getting more and more fun the more and more he knows,” said Edelman, who returned from a four-game suspension last week.

Edelman’s comeback and Gordon’s arrival have helped energize a Patriots offense that looked stagnant earlier in the season. After managing just 30 total points in losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, New England has scored 38 in each of its last two games despite squandering several scoring opportunities.

This Sunday night, the Patriots will host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, who have averaged an NFL-best 35.0 points per game this season.

