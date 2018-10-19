Julian Edelman Intrigued By Number Of Patriots’ Offensive Weapons

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski’s production is down this season, but the New England Patriots are still averaging 40 points per game over the last three weeks. That should tell you all you need to know about the Patriots’ offensive weapons.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady currently has an embarrassment of riches on offense. He can throw to Gronkowski, wide receivers Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Chris Hogan and running backs James White and Sony Michel. And that’s not even mentioning Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson and Dwayne Allen, all of whom have started for other teams in the past and are relegated to backup roles in New England.

The Patriots’ offense has come a long way since early in the season when there were genuine concerns about the team’s wide receiver corps.

“I think we’re getting there and we’re working on it,” Brady said. “I certainly think that every week that goes by, we’re going to try to keep making improvements and get better. A lot of different players we’ve tried to incorporate this year and I think we’re working our way through it. I don’t think we’re there yet. I know I said after last game we still have some work to do and we still feel like our best is ahead of us. We’re just going to have to go out and play really well this weekend to get the same results. That’s what we’re trying for.”

Edelman is intrigued by the number of weapons surrounding him on offense.

“I mean, we have a lot of playmakers,” Edelman said Friday. “Probably one of the most equipped that I’ve been around since I’ve been playing.

“We’ve got to go out each week, and we’ve got to practice well and that’s where it all starts from. That’s where the confidence is built, the accountability is built. So, we have a lot of weapons, but it doesn’t mean anything unless we can go out and execute and play what our coaches put in front of us.”

Edelman also gave an update on his heel ailment, which popped up on the injury report this week.

“It’s feeling pretty good,” Edelman said. “You never know, but it’s feeling a day better than yesterday.”

The Patriots will need their full arsenal of weapons Sunday when they take on the Chicago Bears. Brady said it’s the best defense the Patriots have played in a long time.

