Kawhi Leonard No-Look Steal NBA’s Best Defensive Play Of Season (So Far)

Here’s a theory: The Toronto Raptors have the NBA’s best record to date because Kawhi Leonard can do things other players can’t.

The Raptors forward bolstered this argument Wednesday night when he made one of the finest defensive plays in recent memory. The Raptors were leading the Minnesota Timberwolves narrowly in the second quarter, when T-Wolves forward Gorgui Dieng tried to reach Jimmy Butler with a bounce-pass, which Leonard intercepted with his back turned to Dieng and his eyes on Butler.

Kawhi out here getting no-look *steals* 😳 pic.twitter.com/RzXuCwzoUX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2018

The no-look steal was one of three Leonard made against Minnesota. He also scored 35 points, grabbed three rebounds and had two assists and two blocks in the Raptors’ 112-105 win, which improved their record to 5-0.

Leonard confirmed after the game he couldn’t see the ball “at all” when he made the highlight steal and he had made such a play prior to Wednesday.

“I have a few,” he replied when asked if he had done that before, per The Canadian Press. “Can’t really recall. It’s not my first time.

It’s no accident the Raptors are off to a perfect start to the season, having traded for a Leonard, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and his spidey sense in July.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images