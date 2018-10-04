Kyle Van Noy Compliments Josh Gordon With Calvin Johnson Comparison

Physical tools like the ones Josh Gordon possess don’t come around often. In fact, it is so rare to see a 6-foot-4 receiver with 4.3 speed, that NFL defenders like Kyle Van Noy can count on one hand how many they have played against.

Gordon made his New England Patriots debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, hauling in two passes for 32 yards in the Patriots’ 38-7 win.

The Baylor product has had trouble staying on the field in his career due to substance abuse problems, but when Gordon is able to play, it’s easy to see why he was one of the best receivers in the NFL in 2013, and why many believe he can be a game-changing weapon for Tom Brady.

Gordon has left a positive impression on his new teammates through the first two weeks in New England, and he showed off his unique combination of size, speed and strength last Sunday when he caught a slant from Brady in the red zone and spun off a defender before finally being dragged down after a gain of 13 yards.

Van Noy was asked about Gordon’s physical tools Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand,” and the Patriots linebacker noted he’s only played against two other receivers who have the same ability as Gordon.

“Yeah, there’s probably only two others dudes I’ve been on the field (with) like him,” Van Noy said. “One’s Calvin Johnson and the other is Julio Jones, but he’s right in there with both of those dudes. He’s a beast, and I’m happy he’s on our team.”

The Patriots will hope to expand Gordon’s role in the offense Thursday night when they welcome the Indianapolis Colts to Gillette Stadium for a “Thursday Night Football” matchup.

