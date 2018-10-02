Kyrie Irving Admits He Should Have Been More Emotionally Invested With Cavs

Winning a national championship can bring a slew of emotions to a professional athlete.

Some are left speechless, while others cry and celebrate with their teammates and family. For Kyrie Irving, though, the 2016 NBA Finals didn’t bring him that rush of emotion.

Speaking at the “Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit” on Monday, the Boston Celtics guard recalled making the game-winning 3-point shot for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, all but sealing the franchise’s first NBA championship in 52 years. His former teammate, LeBron James, was as emotional as ever, but it was a totally different story for Irving.

Kyrie on his mentality after making the winning shot in the '16 Finals: "I was just thinking what's next? It was great (but) emotionally I wasn't as invested as I should have been." #Celtics #Cavs — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 1, 2018

It certainly brings to life any disconnect the C’s guard was feeling from James and the Cavs at the time. But now Irving’s focus has shifted to helping Boston get its 18th championship in the upcoming season.

