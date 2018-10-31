Kyrie Irving Puts Insane Handles On Display, Burns Multiple Pistons Defenders

Kyrie Irving has incredible ball handling skills (you know that, we know) and he put them on full display Tuesday night.

In the first quarter of the Boston Celtics’ tilt against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden, Irving took the ball up the floor, and upon getting to the top of the key he broke Reggie Jackson’s ankles. Then as he was cutting back to the paint he made Andre Drummond miss. He proceed toward the net and sent a layup right above the outstretched arm of Blake Griffin.

Take a look:

📂 Defense

└📂 How to Guard Kyrie Irving

└ ⚠️ No results found. pic.twitter.com/QiujLYO4xQ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 30, 2018

Goodness gracious.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images