Kyrie Irving To Re-Sign With Celtics? Nick Wright Isn’t Sold Just Yet

Kyrie Irving has said he plans to re-sign with the Boston Celtics next summer.

But let’s just wait and see.

While Irving seems to be enjoying his time in Boston and it’s reasonable to think the Celtics will offer him a max contract if he continues to perform at a high level, things still could change over the next few months. After all, Irving shocked everyone last offseason by requesting a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers only one year after winning an NBA title alongside LeBron James and Co.

That’s the point Nick Wright hammered home Thursday on FS1’s “First Things First” while discussing Irving’s future, which admittedly is muddied further by the 26-year-old’s injury history and the Celtics’ success in the playoffs without him last season.

"Even if the Celtics offer him the full max, I don't think Kyrie Irving knows where he's playing basketball next year. And that's not me calling him a liar or saying he's disingenuous." — @getnickwright explains pic.twitter.com/pMRjS6uubQ — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 25, 2018

For now, the Celtics will lean heavily on Irving, a five-time All-Star and one of the best point guards in the NBA. Boston has championship aspirations, and Irving could be instrumental in the team’s success this season regardless of where he ends up beyond the 2018-19 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images