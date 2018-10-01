LaMelo Ball Slaps Opponent Across Face, Ejected From JBA USA Game

LaMelo Ball has made second stop on the JBA’s international tour more eventful than it’d otherwise be.

The youngest Ball brother slapped an opponent Monday during the JBA USA Team versus Dzukija game, sparking a fracas between the American players and those from the Lithuanian club Dzukija and earning himself a much-deserved ejection. The chaos started when Ball, 17, took umbrage at Mindaugas Susinskas slapping him on the back of the head and responded with an astonishing slap of his own in response.

(See video of the incident and another angle here).

Ball and his older brother LiAngelo Ball played professionally in Lithuania for five months earlier this year, but their stint in the country turned sour amid dueling accusations of broken promises.

The JBA USA versus Dzukija game was the second contest of the Americans’ 28-game, three-month international tour.

JBA USA 🇺🇸 International Tour is underway and we are excited to give 14 of our most elite athletes a chance to showcase their talents worldwide! Welcome to the New Era Of Basketball #JBAUSA #NewBallEra #JBA #BigBallerBrand pic.twitter.com/WB8BfcXl8h — JBA (@bbbjbaleague) September 14, 2018

Many fans might not have known the tour was happening prior to Monday, but Ball’s antics certainly have raised its profile.

