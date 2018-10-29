Larry Bird, Magic Johnson Exchange Friendly Trash Talk In World Series Game 5 Hype Video

Baseball fans (well, Boston Red Sox fans) have plenty to be hyped about Sunday night, as the Red Sox have a chance to claim the World Series in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Of course, Boston and Los Angeles have quite a history with one another when it comes to sports, mainly basketball. So appropriately, a video was shown on the Dodger Stadium jumbotron and the FOX broadcast prior to the game of both Magic Johnson and Larry Bird exchanging some friendly trash talk.

The two go way back as bitter rivals while with the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, and both got a few comical jabs in at each other whilst supporting their respective baseball teams.

Take a look:

The pregame hype videos have been entertaining game after game, but the bar was set pretty high right out of the chute with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick narrating the Game 1 video.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images