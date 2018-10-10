LeBron James Lets Sons Drink Wine At Ages 11, 14 On One Condition

Is LeBron James a super-laid-back parent or does he simply trust his sons?

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar revealed Tuesday he allows his sons to drink wine, despite the fact they’re significantly younger than the legal drinking age. James told reporters his boys, 11-year-old Bryce and 14-year-old Bronny (LeBron James Jr.), partake in wine when they want to join him and his wife, Sevannah, in doing so.

“Yeah, that’s how mature they are,” James said, per USA TODAY’s Josh Peter. “They’ll be driving next week, too.”

James owns the fact of his young sons drinking wine, saying they drink “whatever dad’s and mom’s having. Put it on me, though. Don’t put it on mom (Savannah). Put it on dad, put it on dad.”

It’s probably too soon for their 3-year-old daughter, Zhuri, to start drinking wine, though.

