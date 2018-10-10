LeBron James Notes Importance Of ‘Gracefully Bowing Out’ When Retirement Comes

LeBron James is entering his 16th season in the NBA and doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

But when the time comes to call it quits, the thought of how to bow out has crossed the Los Angeles Lakers forward’s mind.

In a clip from Friday’s episode of James’ HBO series “The Shop,” the 14-time All-Star discussed what makes it easier to walk away from the game after rapper Drake shared fears about not knowing when it’s time to call it a career without overdoing it.

“What helps with the gracefully bowing out is having people around you that was there from day one. That’s seen you from the beginning,” James said. “You can’t have motherf-s around you that don’t keep it honest with you and keep it real with you. You gotta have someone tell you like ‘yo, either accept a lesser role or you gotta tank.'”

Although there’s no telling when James bows out, it seems he’s well aware he will know when it’s time to hang it up.

To watch the entire explicit clip, click here.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images