LeBron James Takes Flight, Dunks Powerfully For First Points As Laker

LeBron James didn’t wait long to deliver what Los Angeles Lakers fans expect from him: the spectacular.

The Lakers forward scored his points with the team Thursday night by by finishing a fast break with a powerful, highlight-reel dunk. James’ jam came just two-plus minutes into his debut with the Lakers, and the NBA marked the occasion artistically on Twitter.

👑 F L I G H T 👑 pic.twitter.com/U9XyKbuB40 — NBA (@NBA) October 19, 2018

Despite scoring 26 points with 12 rebounds and six assists, James to settle for a 128-199 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

How the Lakers’ season unfolds with James on the roster will be one of the NBA’s top storylines in 2018-19. We must wait months to see where James’ Lakers finish, but we’ll remember its spectacular start, thanks to the NBA’s social-media team.

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images