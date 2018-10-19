LeBron James Takes Flight, Dunks Powerfully For First Points As Laker

LeBron James didn’t wait long to deliver what Los Angeles Lakers fans expect from him: the spectacular.
The Lakers forward scored his points with the team Thursday night by by finishing a fast break with a powerful, highlight-reel dunk. James’ jam came just two-plus minutes into his debut with the Lakers, and the NBA marked the occasion artistically on Twitter.
Despite scoring 26 points with 12 rebounds and six assists, James to settle for a 128-199 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
How the Lakers’ season unfolds with James on the roster will be one of the NBA’s top storylines in 2018-19. We must wait months to see where James’ Lakers finish, but we’ll remember its spectacular start, thanks to the NBA’s social-media team.
Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP