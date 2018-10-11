LeSean McCoy To Eagles? Bills Don’t Deny Report Of Trade Talks For Star RB

LeSean McCoy’s previous tenure in Philadelphia didn’t end well. But the Eagles need running back help, and they’re apparently considering a reunion with the veteran running back.

WIVB-TV in Buffalo reported Tuesday the Eagles have reached out to the Buffalo Bills about a potential trade for McCoy. When asked about that report Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott offered an implicit confirmation of that report.

“We get calls all the time,” McDermott said, via ESPN.com “Incoming calls happen all the time. (General manager) Brandon (Beane) and I talk a lot. I won’t go into any more detail than that.”

McCoy would be a good fit for Philly, which just lost starting running back Jay Ajayi to a season-ending ACL injury. The 30-year-old spent his first six NFL seasons with the Eagles, topping 1,000 yards rushing in four of those seasons while earning three Pro Bowl nods.

As for McCoy’s acrimonious exit from the Eagles, who traded him to Buffalo in March 2015, most of the running back’s ire was directed at then-head coach Chip Kelly, who was fired before the end of the 2015 season.

Philly’s zone-blocking scheme could play well with the versatile McCoy, who racked up 108 total yards Sunday in his best game of the season to date. If the 2-3 Bills can get an enticing package of draft picks in return, then we could see a blockbuster trade before the NFL’s Oct. 30 deadline.

