Le’Veon Bell Reacts To Earl Thomas’ Injury With ‘Bad Guy’ Vow To NFL Players

Earl Thomas’ injury seems to have made Le’veon Bell more determined than ever to prove his point.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back reacted to broken leg the Seattle Seahawks safety suffered Sunday with a promise to “be the bad guy” on behalf of his fellow NFL players. Bell was referencing his ongoing holdout, the perception of which might have changed in light of Thomas’ decision to end his holdout, return to the field and suffer a leg fracture in Week 4 that likely will end his season.

Bell issued his vow on Instagram in the comments section of ESPN’s post about Thomas being carted off the field.

“smh exactly … get right bro bro @earl!” Bell wrote. “I’ll continue to be the ‘bad guy’ for ALL of us.”

Thomas, 29, held out during the preseason after the Seahawks refused to meet his demands for a long-term contract extension or trade him. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer will be a free agent after this season, but the injury undoubtedly represents a blow to his market value.

Bell, 26, has extended his holdout through the first four weeks of the season, drawing sharp criticism from the Steelers organization and some teammates and fans. Nevertheless the All-Pro running back is sticking to his demand the Steelers pay him what he wants or trade him.

The way Bell’s holdout story contrasts with Thomas’ perfectly illustrates why he has taken such a position and will continue to do so.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images