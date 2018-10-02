NFL Rumors: Here’s When Le’Veon Bell Will Report To Steelers

Le’Veon Bell will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

Fans will just have to wait a few more weeks to see him.

The disgruntled running back has staged a holdout this season, not reporting for training camp while still remaining idle in hopes of getting a lucrative, long-term extension. The Steelers reportedly have been fielding offers for Bell, but nothing serious has taken place.

Bell, however, does not plan on getting traded, and he revealed to ESPN when he finally will report to his team.

“(Bell) still has hope the team will re-sign him to a long-term contract once his franchise tag is up,” wrote ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who spoke directly to Bell on the phone. “Bell is staying away from the team to preserve his body, but a source said Bell is expected to report Week 7, the Steelers’ bye week.”

The Steelers desperately need Bell back. While their backfield isn’t the only issue, they are a mediocre 1-2-1 to begin the season.

