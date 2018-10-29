Liverpool FC Salutes Red Sox On World Series Triumph Over Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox’s success reverberates thousands of miles away.

Premier League giant Liverpool FC joined the chorus of those celebrating the Boston Red Sox on their 2018 World Series triumph Monday morning when it sent a congratulatory message to the all-conquering baseball team via Twitter.

Congrats to our friends at the @RedSox on an incredible season and another World Series crown! pic.twitter.com/UJfL6gMxQP — LFC USA (@LFCUSA) October 29, 2018

The Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium in Game 5 of the World Series to clinch the Fall Classic. Boston sports teams immediately praised the Red Sox for bringing another title to Boston, and Liverpool didn’t joined the fun hours later.

Liverpool’s particular interest in the 2018 World Series stems from the common ownership it shares with the Red Sox, as they both live under Fenway Sports Group’s corporate umbrella. Liverpool players already had encouraged the Red Sox and wished them good luck prior to the World Series. The Reds now can use the Red Sox as a model for success as they pursue Premier League glory this season and seek to end their own decades’-long title drought.

