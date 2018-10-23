Liverpool Players Show Support For Red Sox In World Series: ‘Do Damage’

World Series fever has stretched all the way across the pond from Boston, Mass.

Liverpool FC players wished the Red Sox good luck in the 2018 World Series on Tuesday ahead of Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Midfielder James Milner, defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, winger Xherdan Shaqiri and defenders Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren appear in Liverpool’s video message to the Red Sox, in which they urge the Olde Towne Team to “do damage” against the Dodgers.

Well wishes from our Reds to yours ❤️ Good luck in the World Series, @RedSox! #DoDamage pic.twitter.com/ivdidsIX6L — LFC USA (@LFCUSA) October 23, 2018

Liverpool and the Red Sox share common ownership as they both live under Fenway Sports Group’s corporate umbrella. The ties that bind Liverpool to the Red Sox undoubtedly have created mutual interest among the teams’ players in the success of their sporting cousins.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@LFCUSA