Liverpool moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 victory over Cardiff City at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah’s ninth-minute goal was the difference between the teams during a first half of few real opportunities at either end.

A much livelier second period followed and Sadio Mane’s thunderous finish gave the Reds a cushion that was quickly wiped out — as Callum Peterson tapped in a low cross.

But substitute Xherdan Shaqiri clinically restored the cushion — and opened his account for the club — with six minutes to go and Mane added further gloss to the scoreline with a delicate chip moments later.

And the eventually emphatic win sent Liverpool ahead of Manchester City, who are not in action until a clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night.