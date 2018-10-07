Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool and Manchester City played out an absorbing goalless draw at Anfield on Sunday.

There was little to choose and few chances shared between the teams who started the weekend level on points at the top of the Premier League, but the visitors could have claimed victory via an 86th-minute penalty.

The otherwise flawless Virgil van Dijk was adjudged to have felled Leroy Sane in the area, presenting Riyad Mahrez with a chance to settle a hard-fought encounter late on.

However, the City forward blazed his spot-kick over the crossbar, leaving the sides with a point apiece.