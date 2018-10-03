Napoli vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Liverpool earned a thrilling 3-2 win to open Group C in the UEFA Champions League thanks to a late goal by Roberto Firmino that sunk Paris Saint-Germain last month at Anfield.

Now, the English club resumes group play Wednesday in Italy against a talented Napoli side that has plenty of European experience. Napoli drew against Red Star Belgrade in its first group game, making this matchup versus Liverpool even more important for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Here’s how and when to watch Liverpool vs. Napoli online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

