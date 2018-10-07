Yankees’ Luis Severino Set To Start Monday’s ALDS Game 3 Vs. Red Sox

The American League Division Series between the Red Sox and Yankees is all tied up, and Boston has two viable options who could toe the rubber in Game 3 on Monday night.

Rick Porcello was expected to get the ball against New York at Yankee Stadium, but after pitching 2/3 of an inning in relief in Friday’s Game 1 win, Sox skipper Alex Cora was mum on if the right-hander or Nathan Eovaldi would start Monday.

Porcello never has won a game as a starter in the ALDS. Eovaldi never has appeared in the postseason in his career, but he’s had success against the Yanks this season, tossing scoreless 16 innings while striking out 13.

New York will counter with Luis Severino, who is making his second-career ALDS start.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images