Manchester United Vs. Valencia Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Manchester United is in turmoil entering Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League game against Valencia.

The English club suffered a surprising 3-1 loss to West Ham in Premier League play over the weekend, and there also is speculation over the futures of manager Jose Mourinho and superstar midfielder Paul Pogba.

Valencia very much needs a win after losing to Juventus in its first Group H game. United sits atop the group with Juventus at three points.

Here’s how and when to watch Manchester United vs. Valencia online:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images